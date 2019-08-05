Explained: Why NBCC's new trouble-shooting role may be troublesome

If the Indian real estate sector can be equated to the billion-dollar churner Avengers: Endgame, then NBCC (India) Limited could just be Tony Stark. Played by the magnificent Robert Downey Jr., Stark was the one who finally saved the world.

India’s apex court and more than 80,000 homebuyers in Delhi NCR, hope NBCC can pull off a similar miracle. For the government, Supreme Court and thousands of homebuyers, NBCC appears to be the only answer they have for the real estate crisis that Delhi and the National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) have faced for close to a decade now. The apex ...