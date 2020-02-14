JUST IN
Exports contract for sixth straight month, trade deficit shoots up
Export of services rises 11.6% to $20 bn in Dec; imports up 10.3%

Surplus in trade services stood at $7.45 billion for December

Indivjal Dhasmana 

At $20 billion, export in services grew 11.59 per cent in December against 7.91 per cent in the previous month. The estimated value of services exports for January stood at $20.92 billion. This would be revised next month. Import of services rose 10.36 per cent in December against 13.48 per cent in November.

Services worth $12.56 billion were imported in December. Imports to the tune of $13.10 billion were estimated to have been made in January. This figure would also be revised next month.

Surplus in trade services stood at $7.45 billion for December. That month, trade deficit (merchandise) stood at $14.49 billion, leaving a deficit in both services and goods at $7.04 billion that month.
