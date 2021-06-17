Exports jump 46% to $14 billion so far in June on shipment growth

-
India's exports rose by 46.43 per cent to $14.06 billion during June 1-14 on account of healthy growth in shipments in sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry. Imports too rose by 98.33 per cent to $19.59 billion during the period, the data showed.
Exports of sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products are recording healthy growth rates. The exports grew by 52.39 per cent to $7.71 billion during the first week of this month and by about 40 per cent to $6.35 billion during the second week of this month, according to the data.
Exports during Apr-May this fiscal year jumped to $62.89 billion, as against $29.41 billion in the same period last year.
