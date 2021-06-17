Exports jump 46% to $14 billion so far in June on shipment growth

India's rose by 46.43 per cent to $14.06 billion during June 1-14 on account of healthy growth in shipments in sectors such as engineering, and petroleum products, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry. too rose by 98.33 per cent to $19.59 billion during the period, the data showed.

of sectors such as engineering, and petroleum products are recording healthy growth rates. The grew by 52.39 per cent to $7.71 billion during the first week of this month and by about 40 per cent to $6.35 billion during the second week of this month, according to the data.

Exports during Apr-May this fiscal year jumped to $62.89 billion, as against $29.41 billion in the same period last year.

