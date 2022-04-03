Exports rise 40% to touch $418 bn in FY22, surpass govt target by 5%

-
The value of goods exported from India grew 40 per cent during financial year 2021-22, hitting a record $417.8 billion and surpassing the target set by the government by 5 per cent.
During the month of March, exports touched $40 billion, as compared to $34 billion during the same period a year earlier. The growth was driven by higher demand for items in the petroleum, gems and jewellery, engineering products.
“India has exported $418 billion, for the first time in its history. This is more than the set target. Exceed $40 billion in exports in March alone which is the history of highest export in a single month,” commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.
Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Sarangi told reporters that India’s export basket is not confined to intermediate goods or raw materials, but is gradually moving towards manufactured goods. “Our engineering and electronics goods export indicates this,” Sarangi said.
Sarangi further said that India has seen a significant jump in exports to developed markets as well such as the USA, Netherlands, Singapore, Hong Kong, UK, Belgium, Germany. On the contrary, till now substantial amounts of goods were exported to neighbouring countries, predominantly to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Engineering goods exports topped $111 billion in FY22 and is expected to sustain the growth momentum in the current fiscal too despite challenges emerging out of global geo-political tensions, EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai said.
“The volatility in commodity prices, supply chain disruptions and a possible change in world political order would certainly have its impact on trade and economy. Some of the leading rating agencies have in the past few weeks lowered India's GDP forecast. So, clearly the impact would be felt but it should not be severe," Desai said.
