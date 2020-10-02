Exports rise for the first time in seven months, up 5% in September

The country's xports grew by 5.27 per cent in September, snapping six months of contraction and joining other indicators of economic recovery such as GST collections, PMI numbers and auto sales. The development comes after the gross domestic product declined by 24 per cent in the first quarter of 2020-21.

Boosted by high-value items such as electronic and engineering goods, outbound shipments stood at $27.40 billion in September against $26.02 billion a year ago. The growth was higher than 2.9 per cent in February, which was the only other month in this calendar year to show a growth in





"Another indicator of the rapid recovery of as it surpasses pre COVID levels across parameters," commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

In absolute terms too, in September were almost close to February's $27.65 billion. The Covid-induced lockdown was implemented towards the last week of March.

Goyal's tweet further reads: take a leap in September, Atmanirbhar Bharat emerges stronger from Covid. declined 19.6 per cent at $30.31 billion in September this year against $37.69 billion in the same month of 2019-20. The pace of contraction was lowest in September since March which saw lockdown for the first time though for about a week.

This leaves a of $2.91 billion for the month, the lowest in three months. Non-oil, non-gold declined 13.29 per cent in September against nearly 30 per cent in the previous two months. This category of imports indicates industrial demand in the economy. The data still showed that the recovery may be nascent.

Among high value goods drugs and pharmaceuticals exports grew 24.36 per cent, engineering goods by 3.73 per cent and electronic goods by 0.04 per cent. However, gems and jewellery declined 24.66 per cent.



Imports of crude and petroleum contracted 35.92 per cent, machinery -- electrical and non-electrical-- by 36.76 per cent, and transport equipment by 47.08 per cent.

Exports during the first six months fell by 21.43 per cent at $125.06 billion, while imports went down by 40.06 per cent at $148.69 billion.

Even though the government talked of economic recovery, exporters point towards challenges ahead. Engineering exporters body EEPC India chairman Mahesh Desai said," while the reversal in trend for exports in September is a matter of relief, the challenges in the external trade would continue given the present state of global health emergency and its economic impact on the major economies."

Trade Promotion Council of India chairman Mohit Singla said exports are on the path of recovery as the international market is opening up and buyers have started placing orders.

Macro numbers released on Thursday showed that GST collections crossed Rs 95,000 crore for the first time in seven months in September, purchasing managers' index for manufacturing was highest in over eight and a half year in the same month major car companies reported encouraging sales growth.