Giving a thrust: Exports to account for 48% of nine PLI schemes

Data suggests bulk of the exports will come from largescale electronic manufacturing, which is dominated by mobiles

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

PLI schemes
Mobile device players which include Apple and Samsung have committed to contribute 60 per cent of their production value to exports

Exports will account for 48 cent of the sales value committed by companies — Rs 28.9 trillion — across nine Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes spanning various sectors, based on their commitments to the government.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 23:02 IST

