External affairs, commerce ministries differ on invitation by RCEP nations

A move by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) nations to reach out to India with a more acceptable proposal has led to differences between the ministries of external affairs and commerce, the two key stakeholders in the RCEP negotiations. The nations in the grouping have recently approached India through diplomatic sources, asking Delhi to join the bloc.

Last month, a letter issued by the RCEP’s trade negotiating committee had also softened its stand on market access demands for foreign products in India. As of now, the external affairs ministry remains solidly ...