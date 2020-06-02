Govt launches Electronics Mfg Scheme 2.0, aims to get 5 top global players

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday launched the Electronics Manufacturing Scheme 2.0 to promote the manufacturing of electronics not just within India but also for export.

The three schemes are Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing, Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme.

The government invited applications from companies looking to invest in India under these schemes, as it plans to initially get the top five global mobile manufacturing companies, and promote five domestic companies on the national scale.

"Globally, 5-6 companies control 80 per cent of the mobile market. We initially plan to pick up five global champions who will be permitted to participate under PLI. We also want to make national champions, so we will incentivise five Indian companies as well,” said Prasad.

These firms will however, be selected as per the guidelines of the scheme.

The government had announced the three schemes earlier in March.

“Today’s announcement by the Government on the schemes to boost in India had been in the works for almost 2-3 months and we applaud this initiative which is officially active now. MAIT is delighted on the introduction of this policy, the formulation of which was deliberated aggressively with the stakeholders," said Nitin Kunkolienker, President at Manufacturers Association for Information Technology.

Prasad said that India has emerged as the second-largest mobile manufacturer in the world. “In 2014-15, the value of mobiles produced was Rs 18,992 Crore with 60 million units. This increased to Rs 1.7 trillion in value and 300 million units in 2018-19,” he said.

With the three new schemes, the government aims to manufacture electronics worth Rs eight trillion, while generating employment for about one million people in the next five years, as per a presentation made by IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney.

"The mobile manufacturing industry is very positive about the move and this scheme will help meet the targets under NPE (National Policy on Electronics) 2019...Also, it is imperative that the government bring the major electronics ecosystem on board through these schemes. The interruption in the global supply chain due to the pandemic gives India an opportunity to increase export-led manufacturing and broadening the scope of PLI to all other major sectors of electronics such as Consumer electronics, ICT, CPE products, Computers, Medical Electronics etc. will be a game-changer,” added Kunkolienker.