Faceless tax scrutiny: I-T dept completes 60,000 cases, Phase-II in works

Faceless tax assessment was completed in the 60,000 cases shortlisted by the Income Tax (I-T) department under the project that was rolled out in October, sources said. Of these, about 4,000 cases pertained to companies.

Now, the I-T department is preparing for the second phase of the scheme and plans to include more complicated cases in the exercise, and to this end it has set a target of doubling the number of cases in financial year 2020-21 (FY21). The system was introduced to eliminate interface between an assessing officer and taxpayer in a bid to boost transparency in tax ...