Factory output grew by just 1.3% in January despite favourable base

-
ALSO READ
India's Dec factory output growth at 10-mth low of 0.4% on Covid disruption
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
What do labour law violations at Foxconn say about Make in India?
Kharif foodgrain output likely to touch record 150.5 mt this year
Sept core sector growth drops to 4.4% YoY as rains affect infra activity
-
India’s factory output growth remained in low single digit in January despite a favourable base as Omicron led lockdowns across the country reduced demand for goods and services.
Data released by the National Statistical Office on Friday showed the index of industrial production picked up marginally to 1.3 per cent in January from 0.7 per cent in the preceding month as manufacturing output grew 1.1 per cent. Mining and electricity output registered 2.8 per cent and 0.9 per cent growth respectively.
Among used based industries, while capital goods which is a proxy for investment demand and consumer durables contracted 1.4 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively in January, consumer non-durables expanded 2.1 per cent during the month.
S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday cautioned that rising oil prices may dampen economic growth and cause a sizeable current account deficit (CAD) in large energy-importing countries like India.
The ratings agency retained India’s economic growth at 7.8 per cent for FY23. It said that high inflation, weaker demand and increased uncertainty arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict may slow the economic and fiscal recoveries much more than currently expected for many countries.
S&P revised its forecast for average Brent crude prices for 2022 to $85 per barrel from its prior assumption of $75. Crude oil prices have been on a boil with Brent crude touching $131.31 on Wednesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU