Failure to adopt land leasing act is hurting govts in Raj, MP and Telangana

When asked about agrarian distress, leaders of ruling parties in Rajasthan, and detail the steps their respective governments have taken to alleviate farming woes. Unfortunately, not all these governments could reach a significant majority of tillers in terms of disbursal for income support for farmers or in the last five years.



In Rajasthan, the government waived loans of only 2.9 million farmers, but millions of cultivators who suffered the brunt of successive droughts received no money.





In Telangana, the benefits of the much-lauded ‘Ryathu Bandhu’ farmer income support scheme did not reach the bargadars, or cultivators, as the government’s direct support of Rs 8,000 per acre annually were cornered by absentee landowners.

The story is similar in Madhya Pradesh, where the government implemented the ‘Bhawantar Bhugtan Yojana’.

Ram Singh, a farmer in the state’s Betul district, grew maize in 13 acres in the previous kharif season. Under ‘Bhawantar Bhugtan Yojana’, Singh was eligible for a bonus payment of Rs 500 per quintal. However, he could get the subsidy for only three acres, registered under his name, while the rest 10 acres he could lease from two other farmers. Under this scheme, leased land, locally called ‘sikmibhoomi’, is eligible if the farmer can furnish a letter of authorisation and loan passbook of the original landholder.

For millions of farmers across the country, informal leasing deprives them of benefitting from such “I could have shared the benefits with the landowner if leases were formalied and registered,” Singh said.





Farmers point out that the informal arrangement between the cultivator and landowner is a source of much confusion and conflict since leases themselves do not have a standardised format or legal backing.

is one of the few states in the country that have legalised or on the lines of the ‘model law’ prepared by the However, its implementation remains tardy and full of loopholes.

“The reluctance on part of the states to strictly legalise is political in nature. These states mistakenly fear that people with large might get exposed to the law, but this is not the case,” Tajmul Haque, Chairman of Expert Committee of Land Reforms and noted farm economist, said.





Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Odisha has also legalised land leasing, while Uttar Pradesh has suggested some amendments to the Centre’s model legislation, while Bihar has formed a high-powered committee to study the law.

In 2016, the framed the model law to legalise and encouraged states to adopt it. Since land is a state subject, the model law is advisory in nature, and it is the discretion of states whether they want to adopt in totality or in parts, just like in the case of the model APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) Act.

According to the Centre’s model law, would need to be registered in panchayats and notary offices, while in revenue records, the land would continue to belong to its original owner. The Act enables automatic resumption of ownership the landowner at the expiry of the land lease agreement, while allows lessee cultivators access to bank credit, insurance cover and compensation in case of crop damage.

“Until such time is legalised, (who form a significant chunk of the farming community) won’t get any benefit of government doles or support programmes,” Haque said.





Haque, as Chairman of Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP), authored a study that found 57 per cent of the leased area in kharif and 54 per cent in rabi season were on short-term leases, and did not have tenurial security and stability.

This anomaly in government programmes reaching only the bigger landlords has its political ramifications. Recent have shaken incumbent governments in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strategists in admit that Raje government’s farm loan waiver covered only a fraction of total farmers, and made large majority upset. Rashtra Samiti (TRS) strategists bemoan how two powerful landed castes, who own much of the land in the state, did not pass on the benefits of ‘Ryathu Bandhu’ to cultivators.