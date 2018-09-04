Farmers play hardball over land acquisition for Jewar International Airport

Farmers in the six villages of Jewar tehsil of (Noida) district, where an international airport is proposed, continue to play the hardball over land acquisition for the project, which is estimated to cost about Rs 160 billion.

Even as the tentative deadline of August 31 for the concerned farmers to give consent for the acquisition of their land expired, consent for only about 50% of the required land had so far been received.

Recently, Chief Minister had also urged farmers to cooperate with the state government for the fructification of the project, which is touted to give a major fillip to the socioeconomic development of the region. He cautioned them that the project might shift to some other state such as Haryana in case they didn't cooperate with the UP government.

While the state government had offered about thrice the applicable circle rate for the land, roughly corresponding to Rs 2,300 per sq mt, the farmers have been adamant in their demand for at least 4 times the circle rate or as high as Rs 3,600 sq mt, apart from other benefits.

Although the entire project needs about 5,000 hectares, the airport alone would require more than 1,300 hectares in the first phase to become operational by 2022-23. So far, less than 650 hectares worth of consent letters have been received from about 1,700 landowners.

Last week, the Adityanath government had allocated Rs 8 billion for land acquisition in the supplementary budget, which was tabled and later approved by the state legislature. The project is one of the state’s flagship projects apart from Bundelkhand Defence Corridor, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway etc.





ALSO READ: Jewar International Airport cost escalates 5 times to over Rs 157 billion

Meanwhile, considering the importance of the project, Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh has also joined the district administration and the Yamuna Expressway Authority officials in negotiating with the farmers and convincing them to give consent.

Talking to Business Standard, district magistrate B N Singh said talks were on with the landowners and that he was confident that consent for the required land would accrue in the coming days.

While, most landowners have been supportive of the project, the sticky point continues to be the level of compensation, since farmers expect the prices of surrounding land to appreciate exponentially once the mega project becomes operational. Therefore, they want to be adequately compensated to secure their future.

The administration had already identified land for resettling the farmers, especially those who are set to lose their entire land and property for the project.

The project, to be developed under the (PPP) model, had been hanging fire over the last 17 years after it was first conceived in 2000 owing to regulatory and clearances issues. As per the techno-economic feasibility report, the airport would comprise two runways and handle 70 million passengers and 3 million tonnes cargo annually.