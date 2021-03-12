Top headlines: Feb retail inflation rises; Sebi asked to nix AT1 bonds note

-
Gautam Adani’s rise to Nazara's IPO: more on those stories in our evening news bulletin.
India's retail inflation rises to 5.03% in Feb; January IIP contracts 1.6%
India's retail inflation rose to 5.03 per cent in February, according to the government data released on Friday. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation was 4.06 per cent in January 2021 and was 6.58 per cent in February 2020. Food inflation rose steeply to 3.87 per cent in February, compared to 1.89 per cent in the previous month.
Sebi asked to withdraw circular on AT1 bonds: Report
A finance ministry department has sent a memorandum to Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi, asking him to withdraw a rule treating AT1 bonds (perpetuals) as having 100-year maturity, said multiple news reports on Friday. "The clause on valuation is disruptive in nature," said the memorandum, reported Hindu Business Line.
Gautam Adani beats Musk, Bezos with biggest wealth surge
Tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than anyone else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate. The net worth of Adani has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Tesla in talks with Tata Power to set up EV charging infra in India: Report
Tesla Inc is exploring an arrangement with Indian conglomerate Tata Sons’ power generation unit, Tata Power, to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nazara expects to fetch Rs 580 cr with IPO opening March 17
Nazara Technologies, the homegrown gaming company backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, will open its initial public offering (IPO) on March 17, with the issue price fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101 a share. The offer closes March 19.
