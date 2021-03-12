India's retail inflation rises to 5.03% in Feb; January IIP contracts 1.6%

India's retail inflation rose to 5.03 per cent in February, according to the government data released on Friday. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation was 4.06 per cent in January 2021 and was 6.58 per cent in February 2020.

Food inflation rose steeply to 3.87 per cent in February, compared to 1.89 per cent in the previous month.

The February CPI is the last print before the RBI announces its revised monetary policy framework, reviewing its 4 +/-2 per cent inflation band by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted 1.6 per cent for January 2021, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The industrial output rose by 1 per cent in December 2020 and grew by 2 per cent in January 2020.

The manufacturing sector output contraced by 2.0 per cent in January, while the mining output declined 3.7 by per cent. Meanwhile, the power generation grew by 5.5 in January.

Within the food items, the rate of fall in vegetables prices was at 6.27 per cent in February, as against 15.84 per cent in the previous month.

The Reserve Bank of India, which looks at the inflation levels in the economy while deciding on the key policy rates, suggested in a report on Currency and Finance 2020-21 that the current mandate of 2-6 per cent inflation target for the monetary policy was appropriate and should continue for the next five years.