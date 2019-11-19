JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Airlines prevail over sagging demand, maintain capacity in October
Business Standard

Female participation in labour force declining, govt tells Parliament

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the government had taken initiatives to improve women's participation

BS Reporter 

jobs

The Centre on Monday said surveys depict “a declining female labour force participation rate”. The government said this decline could be attributed to higher participation of women in education and migration. In a reply to BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the government had taken initiatives to improve women’s participation, like setting up child care centres, time-off for feeding children and enhancement in paid maternity leave.
First Published: Tue, November 19 2019. 02:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU