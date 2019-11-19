Female participation in labour force declining, govt tells Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Female labour participation improved across most Indian states in 2018
Women's employment in focus as govt starts talks to boost job creation
Bill proposes that firms seek employees' written consent for overtime work
Modi govt proposes major labour law changes for ease of compliance
Minimum wage rationalisation on cards: Here're the govt's key proposals
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU