Festive season buying: Budget and safety rule consumer mindset, says survey

For the online shopper in India, the key festive season buying is about budget and safety, found a survey by community social media platform LocalCircles.
What's more, while only 30 per cent of respondents in May said in a LocalCircles survey that they plan to make discretionary purchases in the next 12 months, 60 per cent of the over 13,000 households surveyed now plan to spend during the upcoming festive sales.
In response to a question of what will be most important for them while shopping online, 35 per cent respondents said it will be “budget/value”, another 35 per cent said “safety", 10 per cent said “selection or range”, and 2 per cent cited “other aspects".
The survey further found that 52 per cent households that will shop this festive season are likely to do so by ordering online and via local stores for home delivery.
