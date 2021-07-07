Finance ministry begins an independent survey on faceless scheme

The finance ministry has initiated a time-bound internal survey of the ongoing faceless assessment regime to examine its effectiveness and implications both on the tax department and taxpayers. The survey will focus on various features of the scheme, including video conferencing, which is a bone of contention for taxpayers. The final report of the survey is expected to be submitted in August.

Sources said that the findings of the survey will be crucial as it will cover the impact. It may also suggest some changes that could fix certain ambiguities of the scheme. A third party ...