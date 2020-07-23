Finance secretary rules out any clarifications on equalisation levy

ruled out any clarifications in the form of ‘frequently asked questions’ for the newly introduced or the so called Google Tax on foreign e-commerce operators, arguing that the law was already ‘very clear’. This comes as a setback to non-resident e-commerce operators, who have been awaiting FAQs and seeking clarifications on the 2 per cent introduced in April this year. Global digital tax majors including Facebook, Google, Amazon, Uber, Netflix are covered under the levy.

“The digital tax amendments have been approved by the Parliament and notified. We came to know that some FAQs are being asked. But the basic objective of FAQs is to explain the law in simple words. Here the law is very clear. It is neither very lengthy, nor complicated,” said Pandey at FICCI's 17th Annual Capital Market Conference. He added that every company had a tax adviser to make the interpretation for them.

The last date for payment of the first installment of the without interest and penalty ended on July 7. However, not many could comply.

"FAQs can only reproduce the law in simple language. If we give out scenarios, it is like giving an advance ruling, which the revenue department can't do," said Pandey in his address via video conferencing.





India, through an amendment to the Finance Bill 2020-21, imposed a 2 per cent digital tax on trade and services by non-resident e-commerce operators with a turnover of over Rs 2 crore, expanding the scope of the equalisation levy, which till last year only applied to digital advertising services at the rate of 6 per cent. E-commerce operators have to pay the tax at the end of each quarter.

With respect to the revenue position, Pandey said that tax collections had been encouraging in the first quarter despite the Covid-19 situation. Income tax collections in Q1 were about 80 per cent of last year. “In first quarter, we have seen encouraging tax collection. Income tax collected through the advance tax and TDS was about 80% of revenue collected last year,” he said. He added that in income tax, if turnover falls by 20%, it is not that the corporate tax paid by the company may reduce by 20%. But the company may fall into losses and may not pay any tax.

The goods and services tax (GST) of about Rs 91,000 crore was collected in June. “The 80% advance tax and TDS receipts, and June GST collection give us some hope that businesses are finding ways to get started and do their business," he added.