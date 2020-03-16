FinMin may cut interest rates on small savings schemes for April-June qtr

The finance ministry may cut interest rates on small savings schemes for the April-June quarter, Business Standard has learnt, as it looks at reducing the cost of credit and, hence, providing more liquidity for a financial system stung by a global slowdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic and another banking crisis at home. The govenment last cut the small savings rates for the July-September 2019 quarter, except for one scheme.

For the October-December 2019 and January-March 2020 quarters, the rates remained unchanged. The government also hopes that the Reserve Bank of ...