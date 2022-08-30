Finmin reviews PSBs' financial performance, progress on financial inclusion

-
ALSO READ
Irdai eases capital requirement for insurers to offer PMJJBY schemes
PMJJBY subscription increases to 128 mn, PMSBY at 284 mn in 7 years
Canara Bank Q1 net up 71.8% YoY to Rs 2,022 cr on higher interest income
Can the new Irdai chief bring in much-awaited reforms in insurance sector?
Centre hikes premium for flagship insurance schemes as claims rise
-
The finance ministry reviewed the financial performance of public sector banks (PSB) and progress made by them on the Centre’s financial inclusion initiatives.
PSBs’ quarterly financial performance was reviewed based on broad parameters such as credit growth, asset quality, and recoveries made during the year, and their projections for the entire year. Their preparedness for advancing loans ahead of the festive season was also assessed.
Besides financial performance, efforts taken by PSBs towards financial inclusion, improving penetration of the Centre’s flagship insurance schemes, and saturation campaign of the PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) were also gauged.
Some of the PSBs such as Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and Union Bank of India have seen an increase in their share of Jan Dhan accounts this year as compared to last year, while others such as State Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Indian Bank saw their share of such accounts decline during the same period. PSBs collectively have opened 27.6 million accounts in about a year’s time.
For the flagship insurance schemes PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), PSBs have been able to enrol 4.65 million subscribers in June-August period, while PM Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) saw 8.4 million enrollments in June-August that has been lesser than the targets given by the government.
New subscribers availing the centre’s pension scheme, Atal Pension Yojana, was largely as per the target given to PSBs with 3.1 million new subscribers being added in the first four months of the financial year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU