Firms raising 3-month money at much lower than RBI's overnight rates

With RBI’s yields and liquidity supporting measures in place, short-term cost of borrowing from the markets have plummeted for companies, and they are making the most of it for their working capital needs. Most of the companies are avoiding the long-term corporate bond route, as the economy has sunk into a near 24 per cent contraction in the first quarter due to nationwide lockdown measures.

The firms are also not taking disbursements of their loans from banks, instead, the well rated ones are actively tapping the money markets to raise funds at ultra-low rates. Saddled with ...