Firms to not pay GST on part recovery of canteen payment from staff: AAR

Gujarat authority gives ruling in a matter involving Zydus Lifesciences; experts say greater clarity needed

Topics
GST | Gujarat | Zydus Lifesciences

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

The Gujarat AAR ruled that the company is not liable to pay GST on the amount deducted/ recovered from the employees

Employers are exempt from paying the goods and services tax (GST) on part of money deducted from employees' salaries for payment to canteen service providers, according to the Gujarat-based authority for advance rulings (AAR).

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 13:59 IST

