First advance estimates of GDP numbers to be released on Tuesday

The first advance estimates of numbers for 2019-20, which would be released on Tuesday, may not be closer to the reality if the strike rate of the last two years is any indication. Predicting the growth for the current financial year is anyway much tricky.

No one believes the earlier projection of growth at 7 per cent given by the Economic Survey for FY20 after economic expansion slowed down to over six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter and again to that many year low of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter.

The has already cut its earlier projections and now projected the growth to be 5 per cent for the year.

The GDP growth stood at 4.8 per cent for the first half of the current financial year. The issue now is whether the growth would pick up or it will further slide in the second half compared to the first one.

Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI)

As could be seen from the table, it is difficult to predict GDP growth in times of uncertainties, say 2008-09, 2011-12, 2017-18 and 2018-19.