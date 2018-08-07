Fiscal deficit likely to be bigger than what Budget says: Kaushik Basu

Kaushik Basu, Cornell professor, president of the International Economic Association, and former chief economist at the World Bank, tells Advait Rao Palepu that in the event of US-China currency war there will be a sideline effect on India and a depreciation of the rupee, which, if managed well by policymakers, will be good for the country.

He was delivering a speech in Mumbai at the Independence lecture organised by JSW and Literature Live. Edited excerpts: What are your thoughts on the beginnings of global tariff war and the possibility of a currency war? Globally the scenario is ...