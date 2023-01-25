JUST IN
India's FY24 gross borrowing could be less than expected: Economists
Centre expected to introduce new income tax slabs in Budget 2023: Report
Rupee gains 20 paise to 81.50 against US currency in morning trade
Prepare now, India's population won't be a demographic dividend forever
Taxing times: Businesses face tax heat over deductions claimed for cess
Impasse broken to get India FTA talks back on track, says UK trade minister
Agreements for investments wroth Rs 1,743 cr signed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
Budget 2022-23 wishlist: Here're the key challenges in agriculture sector
Govt allows fertiliser entities to file bill of entries for urea imports
Govt to hold separate consultation next month on PIB fact-check rules
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India's FY24 gross borrowing could be less than expected: Economists
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fiscal deficit target for FY24 to be kept at 5.8-5.9% in Budget: Report

The fiscal deficit is expected to remain much larger than the 4-4.5 per cent of the GDP that was usual for decades

Topics
Budget 2023 | Fiscal Deficit | Finance minister

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Fiscal Deficit

The Centre is likely to cut its 2023-24 (FY24) fiscal deficit in the range of 5.8-5.9 per cent of the GDP from 6.4 per cent in FY23, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday.

However, the deficit is expected to remain much larger than the 4-4.5 per cent of the GDP that was usual for decades. The officials aware of the matter told Reuters that the Centre is hoping to return to those historical levels by FY26.

According to a report by PTI, economists at SBI expect the Budget to peg the fiscal deficit close to 6 per cent.

"The Budget FY24 presents a challenge before the government to stick to the road map for fiscal consolidation, amidst a global environment of declining inflation," the economists said.

They added that India will have to grow at a faster clip for making this possible, given its estimates on expenditure and revenue mobilisation. They expect 8.2 per cent growth in expenditure but the subsidy bill to come down, and revenues to grow 12.1 per cent.

On the borrowing front, analysts expect the market borrowings of the government to be pegged higher in FY24.

Japanese brokerage Nomura, which pegged the fiscal deficit at 5.9 per cent, said the gross borrowing will rise to Rs 15.5 trillion from Rs 14.2 trillion in FY23, while SBI estimated it at Rs 16.1 trillion.

The note by HSBC said the year before elections are typically associated with low privatisation receipts and expenditure pressures, and included it among the challenges the government will have to grapple with.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 11:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.