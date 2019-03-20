Five years of NDA's urbanisation drive: Slow progress muffles good intent

Over the past five years, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has launched several programmes such as the Smart Cities Mission, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) to tackle various aspects of India's urbansiation challenge.

As the term of this government comes to an end, Business Standard examines how some of these flagship schemes have fared. Smart Cities Launched in mid-2015, the Smart Cities Mission was meant to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to ...