Five years of NITI Aayog: Lots of good work done, plenty of gaps remain

It was in his first Independence-Day Speech as Prime Minister that Narendra Modi announced the abolition of the decades-old Planning Commission of India and replaced it with a brand new body called the NITI Aayog (NITI is an acronym for 'National Institution for Transforming India'). A formal cabinet decision on the move came on January 1, 2015.

Noted economist Arvind Panagariya was appointed the first vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, while career bureaucrat Amitabh Kant was its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). At the very outset, policymakers were clear that unlike the ...