Inflows into NRI deposits more than double in April 2022-January 2023

The bank accounts of non-resident Indians (NRIs) received $5.95 billion during April 2022-January 2023, more than doubling from the $2.7 billion in the equivalent period in FY22.

Also, breaking the streak of decline in outstanding amounts, NRI deposits rose to $136.81 billion at the end of January 2023 from $134.48 billion in December 2022, according to the Reserve Bank of India data.

In March they were $139.02 billion.

They were stable in December 2022 compared to $134.6 billion in November 2022.

Bankers have said inflows have increased owing to facilities like easing limits on . However, there was an outflow for purchases during the festival season.

In July, the took steps to enhance inflows into NRI accounts. These were easing caps on on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR (B), and Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits, and exemption from maintaining the cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio on incremental deposits until November 4.

A further analysis indicated FCNR (B) deposits were at $18.19 billion in January 2023, up sequentially from $17.58 billion in December 2022. They were also slightly high compared to $18.08 billion a year ago.

FCNR (B) deposits were at $16.91 billion in March.