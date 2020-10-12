- Next big shift in global economic policy takes shape under Covid-19 shadow
- Show proof of reskilling or refund: Retrenched workers face Hobson's choice
- Firms likely to move court against arrest provisions under GST laws
- Over 2.3 mn tonnes paddy arrives in Punjab mandis, 2.2 mn tonnes procured
- GST Council meet: Stalemate over compensation may see some solution today
- Govt constructed 2,921 km of highways under the Bharatmala Pariyojna
- Digital payments rise at 55% CAGR vy volume in five years to FY20: RBI data
- UP govt clears Gorakhpur's Rs 4,672 cr light metro rail, completion by 2024
- FPIs turn positive on Indian markets, invest Rs 1,086 cr so far in October
- Railways to run AC coaches on trains with speeds between 130 - 160 kmph
LIVE updates: Govt to give cash to employees in lieu of LTC to boost demand
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's address is being held ahead of the GST Council meeting.
Topics
GST | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More