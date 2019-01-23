Focus on agri expands ahead of Budget 2019, but lot more needs to be done

Farm-gate prices of most commodities have slumped in the four and half years of this government mainly owing to a drop in global commodity prices and oversupply in domestic markets. Though the first two years, 2014 and 2015, saw back-to-back drought, the production of foodgrains and oilseeds fell marginally.

When the monsoon improved in 2016, output rose, pulling down prices of agriculture commodities and creating a situation of distress in rural areas. The government in its response has been increasing the budgetary allocation for agriculture and the rural sector and also ...