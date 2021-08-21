Focus on its economy may've led US to put India deal on the back burner

India will look at working with the US on market access issues to promote bilateral trade, with the US indicating that it is not looking at new trade agreements.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that addressing market access issues on both sides will be a big opportunity for our export sector. Government officials said circumstances are now different, with a change in the administration in the US and President Joe Biden taking over in January. “The US’s priority right now is focusing on economic revival (post Covid) as well as sorting out existing multilateral ...