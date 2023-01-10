JUST IN
Rupee gains nearly 100 paise in two days to below 82 against dollar
Remittances from overseas Indians increased by 12% in 2022: FM Sitharaman
Govt likely to consolidate fiscal deficit to 5.9% of GDP in FY24: Goldman
Govt will soon launch new PLI scheme for IT hardware: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
PE inflows plunge 42% to $23.3 bn in 2022, lowest since 2019: Report
Telecom Sector Skill Council to place over 125,000 youth with focus on 5G
Govt expects utilities' annual coal demand to surge 8% to 821 mn tonnes
India exports 1.69 million tons of sugar till Jan 4 of FY23: Report
'Use India made goods and services': FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells diaspora
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Rupee gains nearly 100 paise in two days to below 82 against dollar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

World's focus must be on women-led development: Munda at G20 event

India's G20 presidency seeks 'human-centric globalisation', says Union tribal affairs minister

Topics
G-20 summit | Financial Inclusion

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Former Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The world must reorient its focus from women’s development to women-led development, said Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday, outlining India’s vision for financial inclusion.

Munda, who was addressing the plenary session of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) in Kolkata, said that financial inclusion should be utilised as a tool to ensure financial and economic empowerment and self-reliance of women.

This may be done through policy incentives such as collateral free loans, credit lines, single window clearances, simplifying compliances and paperwork, innovative financing, mandated percentage of bank funding for women, he said.

“This should also be complemented with efforts to address gender pay gap as well as efforts to energise entrepreneurial and leadership empowerment of women,” Munda added.

He called for efforts to boost start-ups founded and led by women.

Munda highlighted the need for ecological balance and holistic development. “As individual nations we all strive for economic development and betterment of our citizens.”

But there must be a global vision for ecological safeguards, he said. “Or, else we will all sink together.”

About the theme of India's G20 presidency, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (One Earth, One Family, One Future), Munda said, "Our vision is to promote a universal sense of oneness and to work together to shape a new paradigm of human-centric globalisation where no one will remain behind."

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G-20 summit

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 19:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.