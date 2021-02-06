Following 4-pronged approach to reduce compliance burden on biz: DPIIT secy

-
The government is following a four-pronged approach to reduce the compliance burden on businesses and promote ease of living, said DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra.
These are decriminalising minor offences in all central government laws, removing redundant laws, introducing citizen governance, and easing license requirements for businesses, Mohapatra told journalists.
Ministries have asked to identify outdated laws, rules and regulations that “do not promote ease of living living or ease of doing business”, Mohapatra said. About 1,400 such Acts have already been removed since the government came to power, he said. Citing an example of recent reforms, he said the government relaxed the norm for attestation of documents. “In times of adversity it has helped everyone. Simple initiatives have removed irritants,” he said. A number of state legislation like Shops and Establishment Act, Labour Act, Civil Supplies Act are being reviewed.
Lastly, ministries and states have to identify compliance hurdles for trade and businesses based on the feedback from their representative bodies by March 31. For instance, renewal of facilities, like shops, can be done away with, he said. After registration, let such establishments continue without any renewals, till they want to continue, he added. f renewals are necessary, they should not be mandated annually, but for about five years or so. Also being explored is if registrations, inspections can be made faceless and automated.
PLI scheme for all sectors by March-end
Mohapatra said the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced by the government for 10 additional sectors, besides mobile equipment manufacturers, medical devices, and active pharmaceutical ingredients, will be notified before the end of the ongoing fiscal year.
“The PLI scheme will promote global champions in India for the world,” Mohapatra said.
The government has allocated about Rs 1.97 trillion for the PLI scheme for 13 sectors to be spent for a five-year period starting fiscal year 2021- 22.
The government is actively monitoring about 1,000 global companies that are looking to expanding or entering Indian market, Mohapatra said.
