Food in multiplexes: Bombay HC gives Maharashtra govt 14 days to reply

ED gets power to impound fleeing economic offenders' property
Urvi Malvania 

A file photo of cinema-goers wearing 3D glasses watch a movie at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai
The Bombay High Court has granted the government two weeks time to present their case on the issue of food prices at multiplexes and the suggestion to allow outside food inside multiplexes in Maharashtra. The case is a result of a public interest litigation filed by a Mumbai resident Jainendra Baxi in January, claiming there is no law that forbids patrons from carrying outside food into multiplexes. The government was asked to take a stand on the matter, and formulate a policy. The issue was also brought up in the state assembly on July 13, where the junior minister for food and civic supplies said that there is no law that disallows outside food inside multiplexes, in response to a query by a member of the opposition.
First Published: Thu, July 26 2018. 02:18 IST

