Food in multiplexes: Bombay HC gives Maharashtra govt 14 days to reply

The Bombay High Court has granted the government two weeks time to present their case on the issue of food prices at and the suggestion to allow outside food inside in The case is a result of a public interest litigation filed by a Mumbai resident Jainendra Baxi in January, claiming there is no law that forbids patrons from carrying outside food into The government was asked to take a stand on the matter, and formulate a policy. The issue was also brought up in the state assembly on July 13, where the junior minister for food and civic supplies said that there is no law that disallows outside food inside multiplexes, in response to a query by a member of the opposition.