For many farmers, PM-Kisan scheme may see their monthly savings double

PM-KISAN, an income support scheme announced in the interim Budget, is likely to help not just land-owning farmers, but also those who cultivate land under formal, informal or oral contracts as official or unofficial tenants, at least in some states. Besides, the scheme, which would give Rs 6,000 to small farmers in a year or Rs 500 a month, will add more money to the account of these cultivators than the money he/she saves every month on an average.

For example, an average farmer who cultivates less than 1 acre saves only Rs 465 per month (income minus consumption). An addition of ...