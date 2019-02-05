Implementation worries

In the interim Budget, the government has unveiled two programmes providing economic assistance to the needy sections of society. These include the income support scheme for small farmers and a new pension scheme for low-earning workers in the unorganised sector.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), the government will be providing direct income support at the rate of Rs 6,000 per year to vulnerable landholding farmer families having cultivable land up to 2 hectares. PM-KISAN is expected to cover 120 million small and marginal farmers and cost Rs 75,000 crore annually. ...