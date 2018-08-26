Foreign air carriers cannot get on board international Udan scheme

Foreign airlines will not be able to participate in the international Udan scheme that seeks to connect Guwahati and Vijayawada with neighbouring countries to begin with. Earlier this week, the civil aviation ministry issued draft rules for international Udan, which is a state government-led initiative to open up overseas air routes.

The Assam and Andhra Pradesh governments, participating in the scheme, are offering subsidy to airlines. They have identified six routes from Guwahati and two from Vijayawada. Unlike domestic regional connectivity flights, there will be no fare cap ...