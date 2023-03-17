JUST IN
G20 must give more funds to World Bank for Global South: Rockefeller's Shah
PM Modi announces PM MITRA mega textiles parks to be set up in 7 states
Sebi's tough norms for FPIs: Mandatory to disclose any material changes
Sebi looking for ways to plug gaps allowing founders to own stock options
Govt planning PLI 2.0 to boost production of specialty steel: Scindia
India's Apr-Feb fertiliser imports from Russia highest in 3 yrs: Govt data
Parikh panel's plan to link gas prices to global crude comes a cropper
Corporates hopeful for green hydrogen; may pump Rs 16 trillion in 10 years
After BSF, Agniveers to get 10% reservation in CISF jobs, says MHA
India should keep lid on wheat exports to replenish local stocks: Millers
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
G20 must give more funds to World Bank for Global South: Rockefeller's Shah
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Foreign exchange reserves fall $2.40 bn to over 3-month low of $560 bn

The reserves stood at $562.40 billion in the week to March 3

Topics
Forex reserves | India forex reserves | RBI

Reuters 

foreign inflows
Representative Image

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $560 billion as of the week ended March 10, their lowest since early-December, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The reserves stood at $562.40 billion in the week to March 3.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to prevent runaway moves in the rupee's exchange rate against the dollar. The RBI has said in the past that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

Last week, the rupee fell 0.1% against the dollar as the banking crisis in the United States unfolded, with the currency trading in a range of 81.6150 to 82.2975. The rupee ended at 82.5525 on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Forex reserves

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 17:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.