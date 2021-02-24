Foreign nationals exempted from Aadhar authentication for GST registration

-
The government has exempted foreign persons and government entities from the compulsory requirement of Aadhaar-based authentication for the purpose of the goods and services tax (GST) registration.
However, Indian citizens will have to follow the Aadhaar authentication or personal verification route for GST registration.
Those exempted through a notifiation by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) now inlcude person who is not a citizen of India, departments or establishments of central government or state governments, a local authority, a statutory body, and a public sector undertaking.
Abhishek Jain, partner at EY, said, "this notification provides the much-needed relief specially to MNCs having foreign directors, who are not required to obtain Aadhaar number and would not have been able to comply with the requirement."
Earlier, the Finance Ministry had notified norms for GST registration in a bid to check the menace of fake invoices. According to new norms, applicants will have to apply for GST registration through Aadhaar based authentication or personal verification.
The application will have to be forwarded to the proper officer who will examine the application and the accompanying documents. If the same is found to be in order, registration will be completed within three working days from the date of submission of the application.
If the application is found to be deficient or proper officer requires clarification, the officer may issue a notice to the applicant electronically in form GST REG-03 within three working days from the date of submission of application.
The applicant will furnish such clarification, information, or documents sought electronically, in form GST REG-04, within seven working days from the date of receipt of such notice.
In case, a person fails to undergo Aadhaar, the registration shall be granted only after physical verification of the principal place of business in the presence of the said person, not later than sixty days from the date of application.
