Foreign sovereign debt concerns stem from fear of the unknown: Garg

A day after the Union Budget 2019-20, Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said India’s experience with overseas sovereign bonds will not be like that of Latin American countries as they managed their economy badly.

Speaking to Arup Roychoudhury and Indivjal Dhasmana, Garg also said the Rs 90,000 crore dividend expected from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is completely unrelated to what the Jalan panel may recommend. Edited excerpts: You have projected the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) for 2019-20 to grow 12 per cent year-on-year compared to 11.5 per cent in the interim ...