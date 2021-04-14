Four years after Modi push, no Indian firm in top league of auditors

The only difference at the top of the Indian audit table is the clear slippage of Price WaterHouse from the top four, by all reckoning. Four years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for the emergence of Indian big four among the top eight in the auditors league, the field is, however, more concentrated at the top at the end of financial year FY21.

The on-off challenges the government had thrown at these firms, beginning with Satyam a decade ago and culminating with IL&FS in 2019, has not otherwise changed the league table appreciably. The fourth position is currently held by ...