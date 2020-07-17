Fraudulent IGST claims worth Rs 1,875 crore by risky exporters identified

The government has identified 1,377 fraudulent who have claimed refunds amounting to Rs 1,875 crore under integrated goods and services tax (IGST).

These people are untraceable and the list includes seven 'star' exporters, government sources said.

are identified as “risky” on the basis of specific risk indicators based on customs, GST, Income Tax and data of directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).

In addition, adverse reports have also been received on three 'star'

These ten star exporters have claimed refund amounting to Rs 28.9 crore deceitfully, the sources said.

As on date, 7,516 exporters are in the risky exporter list, they added.

Out of them, refund worth Rs 1,363 crore is suspended in respect of 2,830 risky exporters.

Besides, adverse reports have been received in respect of 2,197 risky exporters.

According to the sources, the field formations of the central board of indirect taxes and customs (CBIC) have detected offence

cases amounting to Rs 115 crore against identified risky exporters.

Also, out of the 234 suppliers' verification received so far, 82 suppliers have been found non-existing at their principal place of business.

Information on the identified risky exporters are shared with the CGST formations for physical and financial verification.