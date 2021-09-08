Free trade agreements cannot be signed in haste, says Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India must negotiate well on free trade agreements, say experts
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
FTAs with key nations will boost exports, attract more investments: FIEO
-
Even as India is gearing up to ink trade pacts with some countries over the next few months, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said that free trade agreements (FTAs) cannot be signed in haste.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi Ji, we go deep into FTAs so that they do not harm any established sector of India, India should also get benefits and there should be reciprocity. We should not reach a point where only our market is open (for other nations) and not the other way around,” Goyal told reporters on Wednesday.
“In the past, we have faced the consequences of signing an FTA in haste...that is the reason India opted out of RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership),” he said.
Currently, India is in a positive momentum with respect to signing trade deals with the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Bangladesh, the European Union (EU), and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.
The minister also said that FTAs will also help the textile sector in getting a level playing field as it faces unequal duties in some of these markets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU