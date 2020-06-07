From arbitration award to power arrears, here're the key court orders

Long road to enforce arbitration award An international arbitration wound its way through four courts in India, and two times in the Supreme Court, lasting two decades before ending last week at the apex court. The story indicated the alternative “speedy” route could be little better than civil litigation.

Involved in this long saga were American corporation Centrotrade Minerals & Metals and state-run Hindustan Copper (HCL). The foreign company sold copper concentrate to the Indian company but disputes arose over the quantity of deadweight. The executability and ...