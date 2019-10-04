From GDP growth revision to NEFT availability: Key highlights of RBI Policy

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), on Friday, cut key repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.15 per cent, in its fourth bi-monthly review meeting. Consequently, the reverse repo rate stands at 4.9 per cent. The cut, a fifth in a row, was voted by a 5:1 majority.

In a Bloomberg survey, all the analysts predicted a rate cut. The quantum, however, ranged between 25-40 bps.

Reacting to the move, benchmark indices slumped soon after the policy decision as RBI governor Shaktikanta Das voiced concerns over economic slowdown. The RBI cut FY20 gross domestic product (GDP) to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent.

Here are the key highlights from the October meeting

GDP outlook revised: Highlighting the slowdown in the economy, the cut fiscal year 2019-20 (FY20) GDP forecast to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent. This came in as a surprise for most economists.



ALSO READ: RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15%, maintains accommodative stance

The RBI revised the real GDP to 5.3 per cent in Q2FY20 and in the range of 6.6-7.2 per cent for H2FY20. The central bank, also, negatively revised the GDP growth for Q1FY21 to 7.2 per cent.

“Various high frequency indicators suggest that domestic demand conditions have remained weak. The business expectations index of the Reserve Bank’s industrial outlook survey shows muted expansion in demand conditions in Q3,” the RBI said in its policy statement.

Inflation: Citing geo-political uncertainties and elevated food prices, the RBI revised inflation projection upward to 3.4 per cent for Q2FY20, while projections were retained at 3.5-3.7 per cent for H2FY20 and 3.6 per cent for Q1FY21. The RBI, in its policy stance, proposed to use “flexible inflation trajectory” to “reinvigorating domestic demand”.



Four factors impacting inflation: First, the outlook for food inflation has improved considerably since the August bi-monthly policy. Kharif production is estimated at close to last year’s level, auguring well for the overall food supply situation. Vegetable prices may remain elevated in the immediate months but are likely to moderate as winter supplies enter the market. Prices of pulses are expected to remain contained by adequate buffer stocks.

Second, forward looking surveys conducted by the Reserve Bank point to weak demand conditions persisting, with indications of softening of output prices in Q3:2019-20. Accordingly, price pressures in CPI excluding food and fuel are likely to be muted.

Third, crude oil prices may remain volatile in the near-term; while global demand is slowing down, the persisting geo-political uncertainties pose some upside risks to the inflation outlook.

Fourth, three-month and one-year ahead inflation expectations of households polled by the Reserve Bank have risen in the current round reflecting near-term price pressures. Finally, financial markets remain volatile with currencies of several emerging market economies trading with a depreciating bias in the recent period.



ALSO READ: Services activity falls to 48.7 in Sep; second contraction this year: PMI

Why 25 bps? Explaining why the MPC decided to cut rates by 25 bps as against market expectations of 40 bps, the governor explained that the central bank “wanted to wait and see the impact of 135 bps cut so far in 2019”.

“In conformity with this aggressive approach, RBI is likely to continue with its campaign for more rapid transmission of the benefits to credit users, through lower rates to a large extent linked to the base rate. There may be further cuts in the rate in the light of the GDP growth forecast being lowered form 6.90 per cent to 6.10 per cent for FY20. We need to see more action from the government for a consumption-led recovery,” K. Joseph Thomas, Head Research at Emkay Wealth Management said.

Global economy: The MPC, in its statement, noted that the global economy has weakened further since the last policy meeting.

“Heightened uncertainty emanating from trade and geo-political tensions continues to cloud the outlook. Among advanced economies (AEs), the slowdown in the US economy in Q2:2019 appears to have extended into Q3:2019, weighed down by softer industrial production,” it said. Consequently, economic data for emerging markets were likely to be bogged down by the deteriorating global environment.



NEFT to be made 24x7: The RBI, while announcing the repo rate decision, also clarified that the NEFT facility will be made available 24x7 on all working days starting December 2019.