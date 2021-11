From PPP to organisational changes, a tight rope walk for Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has completed three months in office but the Indian Railways that was at the crossroads of getting in more private investment into the system is still not full steam into it despite his predecessor Piyush Goyal’s push.

One of the key challenges is to pick up the thread for private trains, tender for which was designed during Goyal’s tenure, but had to be discharged due to tepid response. Where the Indian Railways did move ahead, however, was station redevelopment which was largely pursued through Indian Railways Stations Development ...