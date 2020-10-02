From road transport to health insurance, tax rules that changed from Oct 1

-
A slew of changes to direct and indirect taxes announced by the government earlier came into effect from October 1.
Here’s the lowdown on the changes:
TAXES
i) 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) applicable on e-commerce operator on sale of goods. However, certain exemptions have been provided to some modes or players such as insurance agents or aggregators after the first premium with some riders
ii) 0.1% tax collected at source (TCS) on sellers receiving ~50 lakh in the previous year from the sale of goods
iii) TCS at the rate of 5% imposed on money remitted outside India. However, if the remittance is made out of a loan taken for higher education, the TCS rate will be 0.5 per cent of the money remitted
TV SETS
Customs duty of 5% applicable on open cell panels, a critical part in TV manufacturing. Manufacturers say this will make TV sets costlier, but finance ministry sources allay fears over any major hike in prices
ROAD TRANSPORT
No need to carry physical copies of registration certificate and driving license, soft copies will do
Mobiles can be used navigating routes in such a manner that these don’t disturb drivers
LPG CYLINDERS
No free cylinders under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana
HEALTH INSURANCE
Prices of premium health insurance will rise as new rules come into effect
CREDIT CARDS
Permission will have to be taken from banks if plastic cards are to be used outside India. People will now be able to register for preferences such as opt-in or opt-out services, spend limits, and other services for online transactions, etc
BAN ON BLENDING WITH MUSTARD OIL
No other oil can be blended with mustard oil, according to new norms by the food regulator FSSAI
