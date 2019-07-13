From THDC India to Hindustan Shipyard, govt may list 10 PSUs this year

The Centre plans to list around 10 state-owned companies on the bourses this fiscal year, to be able to meet the disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 trillion, Atanu Chakraborty, secretary to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), said on Friday. He did not name the PSUs.

THDC India Ltd, Railtel, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Goa Shipyard, Hindustan Shipyard, Neepco Ltd, TCIL Ltd, Water & Power Consultancy Services, and FCI Aravali Gypsum are among the PSUs likely to be listed. Chakraborty was speaking at an event organised by business chamber Confederation of ...