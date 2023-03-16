JUST IN
From Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, the 'greening' of investor summits
Economic growth to moderate to 6% in FY24, inflation may ease: CRISIL
Wholesale credit to grow at 9-11% in FY23-30 period: CRISIL report
Global environment gloomier, India to grow at 6% next year: CRISIL
IT hardware manufacturers flag PLI investment clause; cite demand issues
Global uncertainty rising, need to maintain margins of safety: V Nageswaran
Indian industries stock up on coal to avoid shortages during summer
Garcetti's confirmation to boost India-US economic ties: US biz leaders
India's milk production rises 5% to 221.06 mn tonnes in FY22: Centre
Jayant Sinha to introduce Competition (Amendment) Bill 2023 on Friday
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Economic growth to moderate to 6% in FY24, inflation may ease: CRISIL
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

From Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, the 'greening' of investor summits

Renewable power project proposals are beginning to make their presence felt in state investment meets

Topics
renewable power | UP investor summit | Andhra Pradesh

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Green Finance, Green financing

Sitting at his camp office two days before the state’s Global Investment Summit earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy told Business Standard, “For Andhra Pradesh, the major focus is on bringing investments in green energy — including renewable power, green hydrogen and pumped storage plants.”

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on renewable power

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 17:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.