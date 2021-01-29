JUST IN
Financial operations of FB, Google, Amazon regulated, RBI, Sebi tell HC
Full text of the Economic Survey 2020-21: Download volume-I and II here

The Economic Survey 2020-21, authored by CEO K Subramanian, has pegged India's GDP contraction in FY21 at 7.7 per cent, and real GDP growth in FY22 at 11%. Hefre are both volumes of the document

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Days before she would present the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday. The two-volume document, authored by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, has estimated that the Indian economy would contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year, mainly on account of the coronavirus pandemic and weeks-long lockdown of the country to control the spread of the virus.

For the 2021-22 financial year, the Economic Survey has projected real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 11 per cent.

Click below to read and download the two volumes of the Economic Survey 2020-21.

Volume-I

Volume-II

First Published: Fri, January 29 2021. 14:21 IST

