Full text of the Economic Survey 2020-21: Download volume-I and II here

Days before she would present the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday. The two-volume document, authored by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, has estimated that the Indian economy would contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year, mainly on account of the coronavirus pandemic and weeks-long lockdown of the country to control the spread of the virus.
For the 2021-22 financial year, the Economic Survey has projected real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 11 per cent.
Click below to read and download the two volumes of the Economic Survey 2020-21.
