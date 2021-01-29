Full text of the Economic Survey 2020-21: Download volume-I and II here

Days before she would present the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister tabled the 2020-21 in on Friday. The two-volume document, authored by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, has estimated that the would contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year, mainly on account of the coronavirus pandemic and weeks-long lockdown of the country to control the spread of the virus.

For the 2021-22 financial year, the has projected real growth of 11 per cent.

Click below to read and download the two volumes of the 2020-21.





Volume-I

Volume-II